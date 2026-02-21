UPPL begins poll outreach with mega car rally in BTR, spreads message of unity

Kokrajhar, Feb 21: The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), on Saturday, launched its voter outreach campaign ahead of the Assembly polls with a mega car rally from Udalguri to Kokrajhar, promoting peace, unity and harmony in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Organised by the party’s central youth wing, the rally was flagged off by UPPL president and former Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro.

A large number of party workers, youth leaders and supporters participated in the event, travelling in a convoy of vehicles adorned with party flags and banners.

The rally passed through key districts of the BTR, including Tamulpur, Baksa and Chirang, before culminating in Kokrajhar. Participants interacted with residents along the route, conveying messages of communal harmony, peaceful coexistence and collective progress.

Boro said the initiative is aimed at strengthening unity among communities and ensuring that the region continues to move away from its past marked by conflict and instability.

“There was a time when the Bodoland region was associated with unrest, uncertainty and political instability. Bandhs, violence and disruptions affected everyday life. Today, the situation has changed significantly. People now want peace, development and stability, and this rally carries that message,” he said.

He added that political mobilisation in the region has shifted from agitation to democratic participation and development-oriented governance. “Instead of conflict, we are focusing on dialogue, unity and progress. Communities are coming together to build a peaceful and prosperous BTR,” he said.

Boro further stated that the UPPL government has prioritised development, infrastructure, education and youth empowerment during its tenure.

“Peace is the foundation for growth. When there is stability, development reaches every household. Our focus has been inclusive development and equal opportunities for all communities,” he said.

With Assembly elections approaching, Boro said the party would continue to engage with people across the region. He claimed that residents are appreciating the development initiatives undertaken during UPPL’s tenure and are expressing confidence in the party’s leadership.

Party leaders added that more programmes would be organised in different districts to promote harmony and ensure a peaceful atmosphere during the electoral process.