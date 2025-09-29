UPPL appoints Khampa Borgoyari as leader of opposition in BTCLA

Kokrajhar, Sept 29: In a bid to strengthen its presence in the Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly (BTCLA), the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) on September 28 announced the appointment of Khampa Borgoyari as the Leader of Opposition and Wilson Hasda as the chief whip.

The decision was taken unanimously during a meeting of the party’s elected members, chaired by UPPL president Pramod Boro.

Borgoyari, who won from the Chirang Duar constituency, will lead the Opposition in the BTCLA, while Hasda, elected from Srirampur, will ensure party discipline and coordination as the chief whip.

Party leaders stated that these appointments are aimed at upholding a healthy democratic spirit in the BTCLA and ensuring that the voices of the people are effectively represented.

The political landscape of the BTC has undergone a dramatic shift after the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) registered a sweeping victory, winning 28 of the 40 seats, while the UPPL managed just seven and the BJP five.

The BPF’s triumph, hailed as a major win for the NDA, cleared the decks for Hagrama Mohilary to return as BTC chief. Mohilary’s policy body has already endorsed his leadership, with the oath-taking ceremony scheduled for October 3.

The BPF chief has also extended an invitation to the Assam Governor for the swearing-in, signaling his readiness to work with all stakeholders.

In this context, the UPPL’s decision to reorganize its legislative wing is seen as a move to position itself as a constructive opposition force in the Council.

Correspondent