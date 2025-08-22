UPPL announces first list of 18 candidates for BTR election 2025

Kokrajhar, Aug 22: The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) on Thursday announced its first list of 18 candidates for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) General Election 2025. The names were finalized after the recommendation of the Central Core Committee and were officially approved by UPPL President and Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro.

According to the notification issued by UPPL General Secretary (A) Raju Kumar Narzary, the party has fielded candidates across a wide spectrum of constituencies. The list includes both sitting leaders and new faces, with an emphasis on consolidating the party’s presence in strategically important seats.

Among the key candidates are

Raju Kumar Narzary from Sorabil,

Afjal Hoque Sarkar from Fakiragram,

Rabiram Brahma from Banargaon,

Ranjit Basumatary from Baokhungri,

Lawrence Islary from Salakati,

Chandan Brahma from Kajalgaon,

Dr. Nilut Swargiary from Rowta.

The list also features Wilson Hasda (Srirampur), Saranjit Basumatary (Jamduar), Saikhong Basumatary (Chirang), Dhananjay Basumatary (Manas Serfang), Mantu Baro (Koklabari), Rakesh Brahma (Mushalpur), Kati Ram Baro (Baganpara), Jolen Daimary (Darangajuli), Rabin Bala Biswas (Nagrijuli), Pradip Narzary (Shuklai Serfang), and Rujugwra Mushahary (Dhwnshri).

The announcement comes as UPPL gears up to defend its governance record in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) since coming to power in 2020.

Party insiders believe the candidate list reflects a mix of experience and grassroots connect, aimed at countering opposition challenges and consolidating voter support across the four districts of the BTR.

The release of the first list is expected to set the stage for a high-stakes contest in the upcoming BTC polls.