Upper Assam turns out as BJP’s yatra enters Day 3; CM calls response 'historic'

Guwahati, Mar 2: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Jana Aashirwad Yatra entered its third day on Monday, with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma leading the roadshow through Upper Assam amid what the party described as an “unprecedented” public response.

The yatra began the day from Gohpur and is scheduled to pass through Bihpuria and Ranganadi before concluding at Nowboicha. Over three days, it is set to cover 12 constituencies.

Speaking to the press in Gohpur, Sarma said the campaign is aimed at seeking the blessings of the people.

“In the last two days, we have received massive support and blessings from the public. Even today, we hope for the same,” the Chief Minister said.

Terming the turnout “historic”, Sarma said he had not witnessed such public mobilisation in his political career.

“It is unprecedented support. I have been in politics for 25 years but have never seen anything like this. People have won elections by large margins before, but crowds have not gathered in these numbers,” he said.

“I believe people are acknowledging and blessing us for the work we have carried out in the past years,” he added.

At the time of filing this report, the yatra had reached Bihpuria.

Hundreds lined the streets in Bihpuria to catch a glimpse of the Chief Minister as his convoy moved through the town.

A local resident said, “People from this constituency will contribute to forming the next BJP-led government.”

A woman supporter added, “We welcome the Chief Minister to Bihpuria. We believe he will again be our Chief Minister because he has done work no one has done before. He has transformed the face of Assam.”

Another woman from the Kachari community said, “We have been waiting here since 11 am. We want another government led by Prime Minister Modi.”

Former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Bhupen Kumar Borah, who joined the rally, said the yatra stood out for its public engagement.

“Earlier, residents of Bihpuria saw Chief Ministers from a distance. This time, they will get a chance to meet and speak to the Chief Minister. Earlier, the CM would give speeches and people would listen. Now the public will speak and the Chief Minister will listen,” Borah said.