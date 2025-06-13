Upper Assam sets new temperature records as heatwave persists, rainfall stalled

Guwahati, June 13: Temperature records continued to tumble as hot weather conditions persisted across the State due to stalled rainfall activity.

Dibrugarh on Thursday set a new record for the highest ever June temperature at 38.7 degrees Celsius, which is 7.2 degrees above the normal temperature. It broke the previous record of 38.2 degrees Celsius of 2015.

The upper Assam city had recorded its fifth highest June temperature (37.7) on the 10th of this month. In June, the mercury level had crossed the 38-degree mark in Dibrugarh only on three occasions in the past.

The mercury level touched 38.2 degrees Celsius in Jorhat on Thursday, breaking the previous June record (37.6) set on the 10th of this month.

North Lakhimpur recorded 38.2 degrees Celsius, which is the fourth highest temperature ever for the month. Guwahati was also hot at 37.5 degrees Celsius.

Several places in the State experienced high maximum temperatures on Thursday, which was 5 to 6 degrees above normal.

Rainfall for the week ending June 11 was extremely low in Assam. The State recorded just 16.9 mm rainfall against the normal of 90.9 mm, which is a deficit of 81 per cent. Some relief is expected from Friday, according to IMD forecasts.

- By Staff Reporter