UP youth nabbed for trafficking Dhubri minor to Jaipur

Dhubri, Nov 19: A distressing incident unfolded in Dhubri town as a minor girl disappeared from her residence on November 9. The Dhubri police undertook a rescue operation that led them to Jaipur, Rajasthan, where the missing girl was found. Meanwhile, it was revealed that she had been taken to Jaipur by a youth from Uttar Pradesh, raising concerns of human trafficking.

The Dhubri police said that the girl's mother had filed an FIR at the Dhubri Sadar police station, claiming that her daughter, a Class 9 student, did not come back home after leaving for school around 8 am. The police initiated an investigation and tracked down the girl's whereabouts to Jaipur with the help of technical intelligence.

A team of Dhubri police reached Jaipur and rescued the girl. They also arrested the youth, named Yash Jaiswal, who had reportedly befriended the girl through social media and eloped with her.

The police team brought back the girl and the accused to Dhubri on Sunday. The police said that the youth had intended to sell the girl to a trafficking gang in Rajasthan.

The police also said that the youth's residence is in Rasulpur under Kokraj police station in Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.