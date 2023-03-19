UP boy cycles to Hailakandi to spread message on environment preservation

Hailakandi, March 19: A 36-year-old youth of Itawah district of Uttar Pradesh Robin Singh arrived in Hailakandi on his bicycle on Friday to spread the message of environment preservation.

Singh, who started travelling to entire India on his bicycle to accomplish the mission 'Paryabaran Sanrakshan Jan Jagaran' on October 6, 2020 from Kanyakumari, will finish the tour on October 22, 2024. Singh was given a warm reception in Hailakandi Municipal Board office where Chairman Kalyan Goswami, Vice Chairman Pallabi Debnath and other members felicitated him.

The members of the Hailakandi unit of Ek Ped Desh Ke Naam, Prescientia Senior Secondary School, Blue Flowers English Medium School also felicitated Singh. Furthermore, in SS College here, the felicitation function was presided over by the principal Hilal Uddin Laskar. The general secretary of The Greens Dr. Yagneswar Deb also felicitated him.

Singh appealed the students to take care of environment and be a member of a pollution-free society.

He has completed 164 days of the tour on Saturday and visited 150 districts of Assam, Mizoram, Manipur, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand.