Unregistered health institutions in Kamrup (M) under scanner; health dept tightens noose

Guwahati, Nov 23: The Joint Director of Health Services has asked the Block PHC in-charges to identify unregistered health institutions in the district as well as institutions running without proper documentation and infrastructure.

"The State Government had adopted the Clinical Establishment Act, 2010 in the year of 2015 and also issued the rules in the year 2016. According to this Act, all types of health institutions are required to be registered under the Act. It has come to our notice that a few establishments in Kamrup Metro district have taken an indifferent attitude in this regard," a statement said.

The Joint Director said no health institution, large or small, can provide services without registration in the near future.

He said the decision was taken at a meeting with the District Commissioner on November 5 to take strict action against those establishments providing services without registration, and legal action will be initiated against those establishments that are using government employees and government doctors in violation of government directives.

"The administration will also take strict action against the doctors who are serving in private institutions during the public duty time and after receiving the non-practising allowances from the government. The public is also requested to inform the Office of the Joint Director of Health Services if they have any information in this regard," the statement said.