Unlicensed ice cream unit raises alarms over children’s health in Jorhat

Jorhat, July 6: An illegal ice cream and ice manufacturing unit in Jorhat has sparked alarm after revelations of unhygienic production and unsafe ingredients, with products mostly consumed by children.

The factory, located in Letekujan in Titabor, has reportedly been running for a long time without any license or official permission from the authorities.

Local sources allege that the factory has been producing various colorful ice creams and ice blocks using dirty water and artificial chemicals, which pose a serious threat to public health.

Residents say the factory supplies its products to local tea gardens and rural areas around Titabor, where children are the primary consumers.

“You won’t believe it if you see the place where these ice creams are made — it’s extremely unhygienic. There are insects everywhere, the water is filthy, and they use expired ingredients. These ice creams are dangerous for our children,” said a concerned local resident.

According to villagers, there has been a rise in cases of children falling ill with fevers, stomach infections, and other ailments after consuming ice creams sold by mobile vendors who source their products from such unregulated factories.

“Many ice cream sellers roam around with cold storage boxes during the summer. The ice creams they sell are made in dirty surroundings without any government license. The food inspector never checks these places. The colour used in these ice creams is harmful. We have even seen insects crawling around in the production areas,” said a member of the Yuva Satra Parishad.

The group has warned that they will take things into their hands if the administration does not act swiftly.

“If the authorities fail to take any step, we will launch a protest. We demand that the health department and food safety officers conduct strict inspections and shut down such illegal operations,” the member said.

Reports indicate that the ice cream and ice blocks produced in the Titabor unit are made using artificial food colours, some of which are not approved for human consumption. Local health officials fear that such chemicals could be toxic and pose long-term health risks, especially for children.

In response to these concerns, residents have urged the district administration to take immediate action to inspect ice factories and ensure that only licensed and hygienic products reach the market.

