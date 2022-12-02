University student dies by suicide at Goreswar

Guwahati, Dec 2: A student allegedly committed suicide in Goreswar on Thursday.

The victim who originally hailed from Goreswar in Assam's Tamulpur district was a fifth-year student of Mathematics at a prominent University in Guwahati city and was a meritorious student, sources said.

Sources further revealed that the student left a suicide note wherein it has been mentioned that the student was suffering from economic hardships.

The body was sent for post mortem. Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended in the entire region.