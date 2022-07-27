Universities, academia play major role to combat cyber threat: Assam DGP

SILCHAR, JULY 26: Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, on Tuesday said war launched on the cyber space is the fifth generation of war and the universities and academia plays a major role in counter attacking the war.

Addressing a meeting at Assam University Silchar as a part of the 23rd Kargil Vijay Divas celebration organised jointly by Assam University and 39 Assam Rifles, Mahanta said "the war on the cyberspace is the biggest challenge of the present times and the university and academia play a major role in combatting the threats posed by such a war. The enemies around us are trying best to wearing our country in all ways possible. Trojans are incorporated in computer systems and our security systems are being targeted against which we need to be very careful. We need scientists, academic experts to counterattack such threats."

The DGP went on to add that Pakistan, ISI backed organisations and fundamentalist outfits are trying to make inroads and infiltrate into Assam from Bangladesh despite the neighbouring country having a friendly government headed by their Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. "This kind of an ecosystem needs to be studied by the academia and here lies the importance and need for an International Study Division of a central varsity like the Assam University," he maintained.

Terming that Assam Police maintains zero tolerance against anti-India sentiments and outfits nourishing such sentiments have been crushed, the DGP mentioned that Assam Police is building five commando battalion to support the Indian Army in maintaining security in sensitive areas and to act as second line of defence during war situations. Crime rate and terrorist activities have reduced in the state as terrorists in Bodoland areas are a thing of the past and handful cadres of the ULFA will be surely defeated, he asserted. " The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act( AFSPA) has been practically removed from Assam and now with the assistance of the Indian Army, CAPF and above all the people of the state, Assam Police is ensuring restoration of peace and consolidating ways of development in the state," Mahanta said.

Addressing the gathering, Minister of Transport and Excise Parimal Suklabaidya said, "the war fought at Kargil a major victory for India and the Indian Army is one of the strongest forces around the world."

In his address, Prof Rajive Mohan Pant, vice chancellor of Assam University said that the varsity is in consultation with several international educational institutes to come up with potent research on cyber security and assured that this area of great national significance would be address with precise priority. " We have signed MoUs with many institutes on the issue of cyber security and some other global institutions are being approached. If there are enemies, there is Indian Army and we at the university shall try to workout best possible academic ways to assist and contribute to enhance our security systems," the vice chancellor said.

DIG Southern Range KJ Saikia and Cachar SP Ramandeep Kaur also spoke on the ocassion. Kaur remembered the six martyred jawans of Assam Police who laid down their lives in the inter-state clash between Assam and Mizoram back on July 26 last year and said that the supreme sacrifices will never be forgotten. Lt Col. Siddhartha Bhattacharjee from 39 Assam Rifles also spoke on the occasion. Dr PK Nath, registrar of the varsity gave the welcome address while Prof Niranjan Roy delivered the vote of thanks on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, a marathon was held in the town wherein members from Assam University fraternity and Assam Rifles took part and paid floral homage to the martyred soldiers of the country at the Kargil Vijay Smarak in Silchar and also the film Shershah was screened at the varsity and other events were held to evoke patriotic feelings among the students.