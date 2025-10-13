Unity, tradition shine as Asam Sahitya Sabha ends 2025-27 plenary in Silchar

Silchar, Oct 12: A resounding message of unity and cultural integration echoed through Silchar as the Asam Sahitya Sabha concluded its two-day third plenary executive meeting for 2025-27 with a vibrant display of tradition, thought, and togetherness.

“Harmony is not one-sided, when both sides come together, it becomes a majority,” said Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami, president of the Asam Sahitya Sabha, while addressing the Samannay Sammilan on the final day of the conclave. His words set the tone for a historic convergence between the Barak and Brahmaputra valleys, reaffirming the Sabha’s mission to bridge linguistic and cultural identities through empathy and collaboration.

The proceedings of the concluding day began with a colourful cultural procession that rolled through the streets of Silchar, blending the rhythmic sound of Harinaam with the popular tune of Zubeen Garg’s Mayabini Ratir Bukut. The event was inaugurated by Rajya Sabha MP Kanad Purkayastha, who called the Asam Sahitya Sabha ‘the guardian institution of Assam’, adding that it was not merely an organization but a movement, a living embodiment of language, literature, and identity. “The survival of a language is linked with the survival of a nation and preserving it is our moral duty,” he asserted.

Presiding over the day’s proceedings, Cabinet minister Krishnendu Paul, described the occasion as ‘a deeply emotional and spiritual moment’ for the Barak Valley. He announced that an Asam Sahitya Sabha guest house would soon be constructed in Silchar and expressed optimism that such gatherings would continue to strengthen bonds between the two valleys. “This conclave will reinforce the cultural, social, and literary ties of Barak and Brahmaputra, bringing Assamese literature closer to the world stage,” he maintained.

Adding another milestone to Silchar’s literary calendar, Assam Publication Board secretary Pramod Kalita announced that the Assam Book Fair will be held in Silchar this December. He further encouraged readers and government employees to purchase Assamese books with the Rs 1,000 reading grant proposed by the State government, to enrich the foundation of Assamese language and literature.

Vice-Chancellor of Guru Charan University, Prof Niranjan Roy, in his address, highlighted Assam’s diversity, saying, “With nearly 47 ethnic communities, Assam is a sacred land where language serves as the bridge of unity, never as a barrier.”





