United Women Forum leads massive rally in Haflong demanding justice in rape-murder case

Diphu, Aug 20: In a powerful display of solidarity, hundreds of women, united under the banner of the United Women Forum of Karbi Anglong (UWFKA), gathered in Haflong town on Tuesday to demand justice for a 48-year-old woman who was brutally raped and murdered by five persons at Langku village in the Dima Hasao district.

Dressed in black as a symbol of mourning and protest, the participants included members from both East and West Karbi Anglong, alongside representatives from various student bodies and civil society organisations. Notable figures, such as former members of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), Jewel Garlosa and Deniel Langthasa, lent their support to the cause, amplifying the call for justice with their presence.

The rally featured attendees holding placards with poignant messages and chanting slogans that conveyed their outrage over the heinous crime, highlighting their profound concern for the safety and security of women in the Dima Hasao district. Many protesters expressed their fears that such violent acts could become commonplace if immediate action was not taken to address the underlying issues of women's safety.

The demonstrators demanded a thorough and impartial investigation into the case, as well as the strictest legal penalties for those responsible. They submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister of the State and the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of NCHAC, through the office of the Dima Hasao District Commissioner.

This memorandum outlined their demands, calling attention to urgent reform and protective measures for women in the region.

The victim was operating a tea shop situated near a construction site of the Lower Kopili Hydel project. On the evening of August 13, she was reported missing, and later her body was tragically discovered on the following day in a remote area of a jungle adjacent to a local LP school, showing signs of multiple injuries.

In the aftermath of the shocking incident, five individuals were arrested in connection with the case. Currently, one suspect has been sent to judicial custody, while the other four remained in police custody for further interrogation.