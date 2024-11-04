United Opposition taking on two BJP candidates in Behali: Asom Sonmilito Morcha

Biswanath, Nov. 4: The Asom Sonmilito Morcha has asserted that their unified nominee, Lakshmi Kanta Kurmi of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), is running against two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in the Behali by-poll.

Lurinjyoti Gogoi, chief of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and the general secretary of the alliance, accused the Congress of undermining its alliance partners by fielding a candidate he described as “a BJP candidate masquerading as a Congressman”.

The Congress nominee, Jayanta Bora, was labelled by Gogoi as a "proxy candidate" for the BJP, raising concerns over political transparency.

“It is sad that in Behali, there is one direct BJP candidate and another masquerading as a Congressman. Our unified nominee, Lakshmi Kanta Kurmi, stands against two BJP candidates,” stated Gogoi, during a public meeting in support of Kurmi, on Monday.

He further alleged that Bora, who recently switched allegiances to the Congress, had previously supported Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP.

Gogoi called on the people of Behali to support Kurmi as a stand against the perceived dominance of the BJP. “Voting for Kurmi will send a powerful message that unity is the strength of a democratic system,” he asserted.

Beyond Behali, Gogoi framed the struggle as part of a broader challenge against what he described as the “persistent neglect of Assam” by the central government in Delhi. He argued that Assam’s relatively small representation in Parliament—14 MPs—has led to years of political and economic marginalisation.

“Our fight is against the exploitation and mismanagement by the Centre. Assam, historically a major producer of petroleum and currently producing over 50% of the nation’s tea leaves, has been often overlooked by Delhi’s policies,” said Gogoi.

The AJP chief also noted that the emergence of regional parties on the national stage, evident in the 2024 General Elections, must be recognised by larger political entities.

“Decentralisation and the acknowledgment of regional power must be respected by national parties,” Gogoi added.