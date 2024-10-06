United opposition in Assam rebrands as 'ASOM'; BJP claims move reflect low confidence

Guwahati, Oct. 6: The conglomerate of opposition parties, including the Congress, has rebranded itself as “Asom Sonmilito Morcha” (ASOM) on Saturday. The move aims to present a unified front against the BJP-led government as the alliance prepares new strategies ahead of the upcoming elections.

Lurinjyoti Gogoi, President of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Secretary of ASOM, highlighted the growing strength of the coalition, informing that the coalition is actively devising strategies for the 2026 Assembly elections and are confident of their prospects.

“After discussions, we have unanimously resolved to rename the conglomerate as Asom Sonmilito Morcha or ASOM ‘mitrojut’ (alliance). Before the last Lok Sabha elections, the opposition formed the ‘Birodi Aikya Mancha, Asom’ with 10-11 members. Our alliance has now expanded to 16 parties,” he stated.

The AJP chief also revealed that the opposition will join forces to contest all upcoming elections, including the panchayat polls scheduled for later this year.

Addressing the press separately, Jakir Hussain Sikdar, working president of the Congress, explained that the name change reflected public sentiment. “The public told us to remove the word ‘opposition’ because they are confident we will form the next government. Hence, this decision to change it,” Sikdar said.

The newly formed ASOM includes a variety of parties, such as the Congress, AJP, Left parties, Raijor Dol, and the Aam Aadmi Party.

In response to the rebranding, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma commented on the opposition’s plans. “People and organisations that do not have faith in themselves are the ones who resort to changing their names. What comment can I make on that?” he remarked, reiterating his confidence in the BJP and NDA.

Minister Pijush Hazarika also weighed in on the situation, suggesting, “The previous name probably flopped; hence, they must have consulted an astrologer before rebranding themselves.”

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) legislator Aminul Islam echoed that changing of names is not a big step.