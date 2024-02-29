United Opposition Forum demands scrapping of CAA

Guwahati, Feb 29: Days after reports of the Centre considering notifying Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules ahead of Lok Sabha elections, the United Opposition Forum, Assam, on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the President of India Droupadi Murmu through the Governor of Assam, Gulab Chand Kataria demanding to repeal the act and to desist from implementing it in the state.

United Opposition Forum which comprises of sixteen opposition parties urged the President of India to intervene in the matter and direct the Government of India to desist from its decision to implement the CAA in Assam.

“We the opposition Political Parties and the people of Assam have been opposing very clearly and loudly the unconstitutional Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 from the day one of its introduction in the Parliament. Unfortunately, the ruling BJP Government taking advantage of its majority in both Houses of Parliament passed the Bill ignoring the sentiment of the people of Assam. Now the Hon’ble Union Home Minister very recently declared that the CAA is going to be implemented in Assam before the upcoming Lok Sabha Election,” the memorandum reads.

“As this Act is not only unconstitutional but also it is going to nullify the Historic Assam Accord of 1985 by putting in danger the History, Culture, Social Fabric, Economy and the very identity of the Assamese people. Therefore, we the Opposition Political Parties urge upon you to intervene in this most sensitive matter and direct the Government of India to desist from its decision to implement the CAA in Assam and also to repeal this unconstitutional and Anti-National Act. We further inform you, if the Government of India pays no heed to it, we the Opposition Political Parties and the people of Assam will have no alternative except to go for Democratic Mass Movement to compel the Government to repeal it,” it adds.