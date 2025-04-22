Union MoS George Kurian reviews schemes in Goalpara, promotes rural livelihood initiatives

Goalpara, April 22: Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying George Kurian, visited Goalpara district and chaired a comprehensive review meeting today at the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner's office.

Deputy Commissioner Khanindra Choudhury welcomed the Minister with a traditional gamosa. The review meeting commenced thereafter, with detailed discussions on ongoing developmental initiatives across various sectors.

The minister engaged with senior district officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioners Arun Kumar Brahma and Navjit Pathak, along with departmental heads, to assess the progress of schemes and projects.

He reviewed key sectors such as health, agriculture, education, sports, women empowerment, fisheries, animal husbandry, dairy development, and urban municipal services.

Special focus was given to the implementation status of Central Government flagship schemes, including the Jal Jeevan Mission, Mid-Day Meal Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Khelo India, PM-KISAN, and Saubhagya Yojana.

Following the review meeting, Kurian visited the District Industries and Commerce Centre campus, where he observed a range of initiatives including composite farming, ornamental fish production, and breeding projects. He also reviewed facilities for poultry farming and goat-rearing featuring improved breeds.

The minister then visited the 'Asomi Rural Mart', a marketplace run by Self Help Groups (SHGs), showcasing and promoting locally made products. He expressed appreciation for the variety and quality of SHG-produced items such as traditional garments, spices, and food products.

Later in the day, Kurian visited a drinking water supply project under the Jal Jeevan Mission at Chamaguri near Goalpara. He interacted with the project beneficiaries and Jal Mitras, commending their efforts in ensuring clean water supply to rural households.

The Minister concluded his visit with a field trip to Urpad Beel, a scenic wet-land area being developed as a tourism hub. He inspected newly-developed eco-friendly infrastructure including bamboo walkways, huts, and other visitor amenities. He also took time to interact with local residents and children at the nearby Anganwadi Centre in Chamaguri, appreciating the grassroots implementation of government schemes.