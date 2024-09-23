Union minister Sonowal re-elected as president of Assam Olympic Association unopposed

Guwahati, Sept. 23: Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, was re-elected as the President of the Assam Olympic Association (AOA) on Sunday.

The elections, held at DDSA Stadium in Dibrugarh, saw Sonowal reclaim the top office unopposed.

The elections also filled key positions within the AOA, including Senior Vice President, Vice President, General Secretary, Treasurer, Joint Secretary, Assistant General Secretary, and Executive Council Members.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media to congratulate Sonowal and the newly elected members, expressing confidence in their ability to advance sports in the state.

"Many congratulations to Shri @sarbanandsonwal dangoriya for being elected as the President of the Assam Olympic Association and to all the new office bearers. I am confident that under his leadership, the team will work towards enhancing sporting opportunities in the State," the Chief Minister posted.

Interestingly, 13 BJP MLAs did not cast their votes in the AOA elections. Additionally, several BJP ministers and legislators withdrew from filing nominations for top positions, a move reportedly directed by Chief Minister Sarma.

According to Assam Information and Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika, this decision was aimed at fostering a healthier sporting environment, devoid of political influence, within the association.

The AOA’s Executive Council consists of 45 members, including positions for the President, General Secretary, and Treasurer.

The council also features two Senior Vice Presidents, ten Vice Presidents, six Joint Secretaries, eight Assistant Secretaries, and sixteen Executive Council members. Additionally, two representatives for athletics will be part of the council.