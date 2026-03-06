Union Minister Sonowal lays foundation for four river lighthouses in Guwahati

GUWAHATI, March 6: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday laid the foundation stones for four river lighthouses along the banks of the Brahmaputra river, marking the first time lighthouse infrastructure established on an inland waterway in the country.

The ceremony, held at Lachit Ghat, Guwahati, was jointly organized by the Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships (DGLL) and the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), under the aegis of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW).

The four sites – Bogibeel in Dibrugarh district, Pandu in Kamrup (Metro), Silghat in Nagaon, all along the south bank of the river, and Biswanath Ghat in Biswanath district, the only one in the north bank, – are located at strategic points along Brahmaputra (National Waterway-2), one of India’s most important inland cargo and passenger corridors.

The combined project outlay for all four lighthouses stands at approximately Rs 84 crore.

Each lighthouse will rise to 20 metres with a geographical range of 14 nautical miles and a luminous range of 8-10 nautical miles, powered entirely by solar energy. Alongside navigation infrastructure, every site will feature a museum, amphitheatre, cafeteria, children’s play area, souvenir shop and landscaped public spaces, positioning each lighthouse as a tourism landmark as well as a functional maritime asset.

The commissioning of river lighthouses on NW-2 is a direct response to a 53 per cent surge in cargo movement on the Brahmaputra waterway in the financial year 2024-25, as recorded by IWAI. Cargo traffic on NW-2 has been growing consistently and the Brahmaputra corridor is now integral to supply chains serving Assam’s tea, coal and fertilizer industries, in addition to carrying passenger and tourism traffic. The new lighthouses will enable 24×7 safe navigation, accommodate weather observation sensors and provide the navigational infrastructure necessary for the sustained growth of both freight and passenger movement on the river.

“Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inland waterways are not merely an alternative to roadways and railways but they are being energized and enabled as force multiplier for our economy. A tonne of freight moved by water costs a fraction of what road transport demands, generates a fraction of the carbon, and frees our highways for passengers and time-sensitive goods. These lighthouses on the Brahmaputra are a statement of intent: that India’s rivers are open for business, round the clock,” said Sarbananda Sonowal.

“Waterways offer a decisive cost advantage. Moving a tonne of cargo by inland waterway costs roughly one-third of road transport and half of rail. For a region like Northeast India, where road infrastructure is perpetually under pressure from both traffic and terrain, activating the Brahmaputra as a full-scale freight corridor is not a choice but a necessity,” he added.

“As traffic on NW-2 grows, the environmental and congestion benefits compound – fewer emissions, less road wear, lower accident risk, and a more resilient supply chain for the Northeast. The Deepstambh lighthouses will make night navigation safe and reliable, removing the single largest barrier to round-the-clock waterway operations,” Sonowal further said.

The project was conceived following an initiative by the Minister’s Office to explore the feasibility of river lighthouses in the Northeast. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between IWAI and DGLL was signed on April 8, 2025, covering all four sites.





By

Staff Reporter