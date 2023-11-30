Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal joins PM Modi during Sankalp Yatra in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 30: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Sankalp Yatra at a meeting in Nalbari district of Assam.

Along with Sonowal, the MP of Guwahati, Queen Oja, also accompanied him during the meeting.



While addressing the gathering, Sonowal emphasised the transformative impact of the development programmes initiated by the PM-led government, particularly at the village level and together they pledged to work towards the development of Viksit Bharat.



It may be mentioned that PM Modi interacted with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra via video conferencing on Thursday.





With the pledge of building a #ViksitBharat, privileged to join Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji's (virtual) interaction with beneficiaries as part of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Jagara under No 2 Dakhin Pakowa GP in Nalbari, Assam along with Guwahati MP Smt @oja_queen.… pic.twitter.com/UBeQrdEwiL — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) November 30, 2023



