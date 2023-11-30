Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal joins PM Modi during Sankalp Yatra in Assam
Guwahati, Nov 30: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Sankalp Yatra at a meeting in Nalbari district of Assam.
Along with Sonowal, the MP of Guwahati, Queen Oja, also accompanied him during the meeting.
While addressing the gathering, Sonowal emphasised the transformative impact of the development programmes initiated by the PM-led government, particularly at the village level and together they pledged to work towards the development of Viksit Bharat.
It may be mentioned that PM Modi interacted with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra via video conferencing on Thursday.
