Transparent Panchayat system vital for rural progress: Sonowal in Dergaon

Jorhat, April 25: Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal addressed several panchayat election rallies in upper Assam on Thursday, including two in Jorhat district and one in Dergaon.

Sonowal addressed the first meeting in Jorhat district at Borholla Tea Estate Playground under Titabar Co-district and then at Gharphalia on the western outskirts.

The Union Minister also addressed a rally at Sital Pathar playground in Dergaon.

Sonowal in his addresses showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the country on the path of progress and development after the BJP-led government came to power at the Centre.

While addressing meetings, he highlighted various initiatives taken by the Modi-led government for the uplift of women, poor and downtrodden, backward sections, youths by touching all sections of society, mentioning the famous slogan for governence of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikash, Sabka Vishwas' (Gaining trust by development of all).

Lambasting the earlier Congress governments in the state for neglecting the masses and indulging in corruption despite being in power for most of the time, the Union Minister said that since 2016, Assam has embarked on a journey of peace, development and progress after the BJP led-government came to power.

Stating that people were getting lot of benefits in a corruption free manner under the BJP governments at the Centre and State, Sonowal, also a former Chief Minister, urged the people to vote for the BJP and its alliance in the ensuing panchayat polls, to let the journey of peace, development and progress continue.

It may be mentioned here that voting in Jorhat district will be held on May 2 next along with several other districts in the first phase of elections.

Dergaon Correspondent adds: “For social justice and economic development, the transparent panchayat raj system is need of the hour. The system will give equal status and importance to the people residing in the rural areas.” This was stated by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said during an election rally at Sital Pathar playground in Dergaon on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering Sonowal said that during the last 10 years, Prime Minister has given justice to the people of the country in such a way that India today has emerged as an economically strong country in the world.

- By Staff Correspondent