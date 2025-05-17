Shivraj Singh Chouhan champions women power in Assam, tours Kaziranga, Nagaon

Kaziranga, May 17: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Saturday, visited Nagaon to meet and encourage women Self-Help Group (SHG) members under the Aajeevika Mission. As part of the ‘Sakhi Express’ initiative, Chouhan engaged with the “Lakhpati Baideus,” motivating them towards self-reliance and economic empowerment through sustainable livelihoods.

Praising the efforts of the SHG members, Chouhan said, “The women are symbol of empowerment and their economic development is happening fast. I thank PM Narendra Modi and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma that under their vision Aajeevika Mission NRLM work is going on successfully. Here self help groups are working well and I am happy that in more than 3 lakh groups, many women are engaged and more than 7 lakh women have become lakhpati didis. The women have so capability that with the right training they will work great and achieve success in life. The women from Assam are also engaged in growing, processing and packaging the local products and helping to drive the economy of Assam forward.”

The minister applauded their entrepreneurial spirit and reiterated the government's commitment to empowering rural women. The event highlighted the success stories of SHG members and aimed to inspire others across the state.

Earlier during his Assam tour, Chouhan visited Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve with his family. The minister enjoyed a jeep safari through the Western Range at Bagori and also explored the Eastern Range at Agaratoli, known for its rich birdlife.

He stayed at a luxury resort in the Kanchanjuri area. Earlier, Chouhan also interacted with farmers at the Forest Convention Centre in Kohora, where he was presented with fresh produce including vegetables and the famed 'bhot jolokia' chili.

He also held discussions with BJP and AGP party workers, along with local residents, and was felicitated with a traditional ‘Sarai’. The meeting was attended by Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora and BJP leader Devopradip Borah.

Chouhan later visited the Hatikhuli Tea Estate near Kohora, where he interacted with tea garden workers and personally took part in plucking tea leaves—a gesture that was warmly welcomed.

Before departing for Nagaon, he also visited a traditional religious site in Bokakhat, underscoring his connection with Assam’s cultural roots.