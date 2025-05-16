Union minister Shivraj Chouhan visits Bokakhat, engages with tea garden workers

Guwahati, May 16: Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, visited Bokakhat on Friday as part of his Northeast tour and engaged with members of the tea garden community. He emphasized the joint efforts of the central and state governments towards the welfare of tea garden workers.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several schemes have been launched for the development and betterment of the tea garden community. At the state level, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is also taking initiatives to improve their lives,” Chouhan told the press.

He was accompanied by Assam Agriculture and Horticulture Minister Atul Bora.

Chouhan highlighted the success of the Lakhpati Didi initiative, aimed at empowering women through self-help groups. “The Prime Minister has launched this scheme to help women earn more. Today, we have about 1.48 crore Lakhpati Didis across India,” he stated.

Stressing the importance of grassroots engagement, Chouhan said, “Leaders often come, give a speech, and leave. But true policy-making happens when we engage directly with people and understand their issues.”

He also praised the tea garden workers for their dedication. “I am happy to have met my brothers and sisters in the tea gardens. It gave me a firsthand understanding of how challenging the work is,” he said.

Chouhan began his Northeast tour on May 15 in Guwahati. That day, he virtually inaugurated the newly constructed Academic-cum-Administrative building of the College of Horticulture in Thenzawl, Mizoram, and the new PG girls' hostel at the College of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry, Selesih.

Mizoram Governor Gen. Dr. VK Singh joined the event virtually, while Chief Minister Lalduhoma attended the Thenzawl ceremony in person as the guest of honour.