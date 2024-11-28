Union Minister Shekhawat sets 2025 deadline for Sonapur Science City

Jorabat, Nov 28: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the under-construction Science City at Sonapur, emphasising its transformative role in fostering scientific temper among the youth of the North East. He directed officials to ensure the project is completed by October 2025, calling it a critical milestone for the region's scientific advancement. During his visit to the site at Nazirakhat in Sonapur, the Union Minister stressed on the government's commitment in equipping the next generation with opportunities in research and innovation.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, Science Cities are being developed across the country to inspire young minds and develop their scientific aptitude. The Sonapur Science City will become a beacon for modern science education in the North East," said Shekhawat. Accompanied by State IT and Science & Technology Minister Keshab Mahanta, the Union Minister conducted an hour-long review meeting with project officials, engineers and experts.

Highlighting the need to accelerate construction, he expressed dissatisfaction over delays caused by technical challenges but assured that the project is back on track. "The Science. City must be completed by October 2025, without further delay," Shekhawat instructed. Mahanta echoed this sentiment, adding that regular consultations between the Central and State governments are addressing the hurdles. "We are working closely with experts from IIT to resolve technical discrepancies. This project is a priority, and we are confident the revised timeline will be met," he stated. The Science City, spread across 250 bighas at Sonapur, is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Culture, Gol and the Assam Science Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC). It will feature interactive exhibits, thematic galleries, and a Science Park to encourage students to explore advanced scientific concepts.

Once completed, the project is expected to position the North East as a hub for science and innovation, and aims to ignite curiosity and promote scientific education, also contributing significantly to the socio-economic progress of the region. During the visit, Shekhawat was briefed by senior officials, including Laya Maduuri, Secretary of the Department of Science, Technology, and Climate Change; Vijay Shankar Sharma, Regional Director of the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), North- east Zone; and Dr. Jaideep Baruah, Director, ASTEC.

