Union Minister Sonowal pledges facelift for Tezpur’s iconic Baan theatre

Tezpur, June 25: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday visited the historic Baan Theatre in Tezpur and interacted with the office-bearers of the highest cultural platform of the northern belt of the region to take stock of ongoing developmental activities under a multi-crore-rupee project.

During his visit to the institution, the Union Minister assured to give a new dimension to the remarkable cultural platform by means of a facelift. Sonowal was accorded a warm welcome at Baan Theatre. On behalf of the Baan Theatre family, its former president Mahendra Nath Keot felicitated Sonowal with a phulam gamosa, a book on Baan Theatre’s history, and a memento in presence of general secretary Jitumoni Deva Choudhury and vice president Dilip Borah, among others.

Interacting with the members of the Baan Theatre family, Sonowal recalled the contributions of the legendary artistes connected with Baan Theatre and assured to establish it as an institution that will reflect the rich Assamese culture in the eyes of the world.

“Baan Theater has been able to keep the identity and dignity of the Assamese nation and Assamese people intact still today. To take forward the Assamese nation to the world, an esteemed national organisation like Baan Theatre needs to be strengthened,” Sonowal said.

Earlier, Sonowal interacted with office-bearers of Tezpur Sahitya Sabha at the Circuit House here. He was briefed about the long-pending incomplete work of the ‘Bhupendra Bhawan’ on the Tezpur Sahitya Sabha campus. The Union Minister assured to do the needful for completion of the work.

It may be mentioned that since its inception in 1906, Baan Theatre has been imbued with memories of cultural doyens like Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha, Natasurya Phani Sarma, Rupkonwor Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, and literary icon Padmanath Gohain Baruah.