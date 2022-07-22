84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal congratulates President elect Droupadi Murmu

By Correspondent
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal congratulates President elect Droupadi Murmu
X

RAHA , July 22 : The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal congratulated President elect Droupadi Murmu at her residence in New Delhi on Thursday evening.

The Union Minister presented the President elect with an Assamese Gamosa and congratulated her on behalf of all the people of North East India.

Sonowal in a press statement sent to this correspondent said, " I congratulate Droupadi Murmu ji on being elected as the 15th President of India. By becoming first tribal woman to be elected to the highest office of the country, we are fortunate to be part of this historic occasion. My best wishes to Honourable President elect Murmuji for a wonderful tenure ahead ".

The Union Minister added that Droupadi Murmu ji's election as the President of India fulfils the highest aspiration of Antyodaya.

He said, "It represents the power of our democracy, of a nation, where every citizen can overcome socio-economic binds to rise. Murmu ji truly embodies the spirit of New India."

Correspondent


More in Entertainment
Another employee of Assams closed Cachar Paper Mill dies

Another employee of Assam's closed Cachar Paper Mill dies

International Ranger Award to Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve staff

International Ranger Award to Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve...

Cachar youth who attempted self-immolation succumbs to injuries

Cachar youth who attempted self-immolation succumbs to injuries

Next Story
Similar Posts
Four Bangladeshi girls rescued from Kamakhya Railway Station
22 July 2022 6:51 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 22: A person was detained and four girls belonging to Bangladesh were rescued from...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Another employee of Assam's closed Cachar Paper Mill dies
21 July 2022 10:24 AM GMT

Silchar, July 21: Kamalendu Nath, an employee of the Cachar Paper Mill, a closed industry under the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

International Ranger Award to Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve staff
2022-07-21T13:34:12+05:30

Mangaldai July 21: In a historical development towards conservation of Tiger in India and Assam as...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Cachar youth who attempted self-immolation succumbs to injuries
20 July 2022 10:16 AM GMT

Silchar July 20: A 25-year-old man who had allegedly set himself ablaze and entered the branch of a...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Torch relay of Assam Youth Olympics 2022 held in Silchar
20 July 2022 9:51 AM GMT

Silchar, July 20: As a part of the forthcoming Assam Youth Olympics 2022 which will start from July...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam logs 755 COVID cases, 3 deaths
20 July 2022 7:26 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 20: Assam logged 755 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths in the last 24 hours, a...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Singer Zubeen Garg admitted to hospital in Dibrugarh
2022-07-20T12:03:15+05:30

Guwahati, July 20: Assam's singing sensation Zubeen Garg has been admitted to Sanjivani Hospital in...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam: Hailakandi DTO placed under suspension
19 July 2022 1:15 PM GMT

Guwahati July 19: District transport officer (DTO) of Hailakandi (Assam) Apu Mazumdar has been...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore seized in Assam's Hojai, 1 arrested
19 July 2022 8:51 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 19: Brown sugar worth around Rs 1 crore was seized in Assam's Hojai district on...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Huge quantities of brown sugar and heroin seized in Assam
18 July 2022 6:55 AM GMT

Diphu/Guwahati, Jul 18: Huge quantities of brown sugar and heroin, valued at nearly Rs two crore,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam reports three COVID-19 deaths, 149 new cases
18 July 2022 5:05 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 18: Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 7,30,143 as 149 more people tested positive for the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Rehabilitation of flood victims first priority, says new Cachar DC
16 July 2022 11:15 AM GMT

Silchar, July 16: Rohan Kumar Jha, IAS (RR 2015) the former Deputy Commissioner of Hailakandi...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Silchar floods: District Cong honours unsung heroes
16 July 2022 11:13 AM GMT

Silchar, July 16: At a time when the unprecedented flood raged havoc across Silchar and also in most...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal congratulates President elect Droupadi Murmu

RAHA , July 22 : The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal congratulated President elect Droupadi Murmu at her residence in New Delhi on Thursday evening.

The Union Minister presented the President elect with an Assamese Gamosa and congratulated her on behalf of all the people of North East India.

Sonowal in a press statement sent to this correspondent said, " I congratulate Droupadi Murmu ji on being elected as the 15th President of India. By becoming first tribal woman to be elected to the highest office of the country, we are fortunate to be part of this historic occasion. My best wishes to Honourable President elect Murmuji for a wonderful tenure ahead ".

The Union Minister added that Droupadi Murmu ji's election as the President of India fulfils the highest aspiration of Antyodaya.

He said, "It represents the power of our democracy, of a nation, where every citizen can overcome socio-economic binds to rise. Murmu ji truly embodies the spirit of New India."

Correspondent


More in Entertainment
Another employee of Assams closed Cachar Paper Mill dies

Another employee of Assam's closed Cachar Paper Mill dies

International Ranger Award to Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve staff

International Ranger Award to Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve...

Cachar youth who attempted self-immolation succumbs to injuries

Cachar youth who attempted self-immolation succumbs to injuries

Similar Posts
Four Bangladeshi girls rescued from Kamakhya Railway Station
22 July 2022 6:51 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 22: A person was detained and four girls belonging to Bangladesh were rescued from...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Another employee of Assam's closed Cachar Paper Mill dies
21 July 2022 10:24 AM GMT

Silchar, July 21: Kamalendu Nath, an employee of the Cachar Paper Mill, a closed industry under the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

International Ranger Award to Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve staff
2022-07-21T13:34:12+05:30

Mangaldai July 21: In a historical development towards conservation of Tiger in India and Assam as...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Cachar youth who attempted self-immolation succumbs to injuries
20 July 2022 10:16 AM GMT

Silchar July 20: A 25-year-old man who had allegedly set himself ablaze and entered the branch of a...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Torch relay of Assam Youth Olympics 2022 held in Silchar
20 July 2022 9:51 AM GMT

Silchar, July 20: As a part of the forthcoming Assam Youth Olympics 2022 which will start from July...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam logs 755 COVID cases, 3 deaths
20 July 2022 7:26 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 20: Assam logged 755 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths in the last 24 hours, a...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Singer Zubeen Garg admitted to hospital in Dibrugarh
2022-07-20T12:03:15+05:30

Guwahati, July 20: Assam's singing sensation Zubeen Garg has been admitted to Sanjivani Hospital in...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam: Hailakandi DTO placed under suspension
19 July 2022 1:15 PM GMT

Guwahati July 19: District transport officer (DTO) of Hailakandi (Assam) Apu Mazumdar has been...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore seized in Assam's Hojai, 1 arrested
19 July 2022 8:51 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 19: Brown sugar worth around Rs 1 crore was seized in Assam's Hojai district on...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Huge quantities of brown sugar and heroin seized in Assam
18 July 2022 6:55 AM GMT

Diphu/Guwahati, Jul 18: Huge quantities of brown sugar and heroin, valued at nearly Rs two crore,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam reports three COVID-19 deaths, 149 new cases
18 July 2022 5:05 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 18: Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 7,30,143 as 149 more people tested positive for the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Rehabilitation of flood victims first priority, says new Cachar DC
16 July 2022 11:15 AM GMT

Silchar, July 16: Rohan Kumar Jha, IAS (RR 2015) the former Deputy Commissioner of Hailakandi...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Silchar floods: District Cong honours unsung heroes
16 July 2022 11:13 AM GMT

Silchar, July 16: At a time when the unprecedented flood raged havoc across Silchar and also in most...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X