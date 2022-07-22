Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal congratulates President elect Droupadi Murmu

RAHA , July 22 : The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal congratulated President elect Droupadi Murmu at her residence in New Delhi on Thursday evening.

The Union Minister presented the President elect with an Assamese Gamosa and congratulated her on behalf of all the people of North East India.

Sonowal in a press statement sent to this correspondent said, " I congratulate Droupadi Murmu ji on being elected as the 15th President of India. By becoming first tribal woman to be elected to the highest office of the country, we are fortunate to be part of this historic occasion. My best wishes to Honourable President elect Murmuji for a wonderful tenure ahead ".

The Union Minister added that Droupadi Murmu ji's election as the President of India fulfils the highest aspiration of Antyodaya.

He said, "It represents the power of our democracy, of a nation, where every citizen can overcome socio-economic binds to rise. Murmu ji truly embodies the spirit of New India."