Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announces assets worth Rs 4.76 crore

Guwahati, Mar 27: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal revealed a huge increase in his assets over the past three years on Tuesday.

According to reports, in an affidavit submitted on Tuesday along with his nomination papers as the BJP candidate for the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, the Union Minister declared that he has movable assets worth around Rs 1.64 crore and immovable assets comprising both agricultural and non-agricultural land of Rs 3.11 crore.

Currently, Sonowal has total assets worth around Rs 4.76 crore, marking a significant rise of Rs 1.59 crore since 2021.

Earlier in 2021, Sonowal announced his movable assets worth Rs 1,14,76,394 and immovable assets worth Rs 2,02,95,000.

