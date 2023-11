Guwahati, Nov 3: Convoy of Union Minister Rameswar Teli met with an accident on Friday in Jagiroad under Morigaon district of Assam.

The incident occurred while the minister was en route to Karizranga from Guwahati.



Reportedly, during the incident, three bodyguards and one driver sustained injuries, after which they were rushed to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment.



Further details awaited.