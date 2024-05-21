Union Minister Rameswar Teli inspects Digboi Refinery expansion project

Digboi, May 21: Union Minister Rameswar Teli recently reviewed the ongoing expansion project at the Digboi Refinery, which aims to increase its refining capacity to one million tonnes. During his inspection, Teli noted that the work is progressing swiftly.

Speaking to the media, Teli highlighted the significance of the Digboi Refinery, the oldest in Asia, and acknowledged the substantial progress it has made. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for their pivotal roles in propelling the refinery's development.

The expansion of the Digboi Refinery is part of a broader set of development projects inaugurated by PM Modi in Jorhat, Assam on March this year. These projects, valued at over Rs 17,500 crores, include crucial developments in the health, oil and gas, railway and housing sectors.