Union Minister pledges over 3 L more houses under PMAY in financial year 2025-26

Guwahati, Jan 9: In a grand Griha Pravesh ceremony at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on Thursday, 50,000 families celebrated their new homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). The event was graced by Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

During the ceremony, Chouhan made some key announcements which are expected to significantly impact both the housing and agricultural sectors of the state.

He revealed that the Centre's approved over 3 lakh additional houses for the current financial year and an equal number is expected to be approved in April.

"Since the commencement of Modi 3.0, we have allocated 1,59,000 houses to eligible households in Assam. As per Awaas+ data, around 7 lakh houses remain to be constructed. To address this, we have already sanctioned over 3.8 lakh houses this year, and plan to approve another 3.8 lakh at the start of the upcoming financial year," he said.

He added that 90% of the funding will come from the Centre, and the remaining 10% will be provided by the state. "People with two-wheelers and farmers with 1.5 acres irrigated and those with 5 acres unirrigated land; everyone will get homes," Chouhan told the press.

He further shared that a new survey will make the PMAY process more inclusive, with a digital app - Awaas+ 2024 Mobile App - allowing citizens to self-nominate. "We are also introducing self-survey where an eligle person would be able to do the survey through the phone," he said.

Turning to the agricultural sector, Chouhan also outlined plans to support farmers with compensation for crop damage caused by animals, as well as the construction of cold storage facilities.

Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan also dedicated over ₹50 crore worth of agricultural machinery, along with a state-of-the-art warehouse and market yard, to bolster the agricultural sector.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in his address, praised the progress made under the PMAY scheme.

“Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated housing facilities for 5.55 lakh people in Jorhat. Today, we are adding 50,000 more homes to that tally,” Sarma said.

Sarma tackled issues surrounding the geo-tagging process, which has been a critical element of the housing project.

He stressed the need for transparency and the elimination of middlemen, urging that female self-help groups be tasked with geo-tagging to prevent corruption. "This model, if implemented across other states, will ensure transparency and prevent bribery," he said.

On the agriculture front, Sarma lauded the Centre for the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, which has been beneficial for farmers, particularly during floods.

He urged the extension of insurance coverage to crop destruction caused by animals like monkeys and elephants.

Sarma also called for a substantial increase in farming inputs and machinery, proposing an additional Rs. 200-300 crore allocation to the agricultural sector to boost productivity.

The event also highlighted the achievements of 20 women from self-help groups who have become financially independent.

Sarma announced that these groups would receive upcoming financial aid, ranging from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 50,000, to further empower them.

PMAY, launched in 2015, aims to provide affordable housing for all, targeting both urban and rural populations to ensure that every family has a pucca house with basic amenities.