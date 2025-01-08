Mega textile conclave to boost handloom industry soon in Guwahati: Union Minister

Silchar, Jan 8: Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita informed that the Government of India will organize a mega conclave in Guwahati soon to provide a fillip to the handloom and handicraft sector.

Margherita, while talking to The Assam Tribune during his recent visit to the Barak Valley, said that the forthcoming mega textile conclave will involve the major stakeholders including government departments of all the states in the Northeast, and agencies and social entities related to the textile industry will be invited aiming to yield new vistas of bolstering development of the handloom and handicraft sector.

"We produce Muga which is found only in Assam. We are AtmaNirbhar in this aspect and I am optimistic that through this conclave, we will be able to develop a new vista to provide a much-needed boost to our handloom and handicraft and also motivate the people involved in these sectors."

"The Government is making efforts to create a market for the weavers to sell their products and the conclave will open newer global export avenues for the handloom and handicraft products from here," Margherita said.

The minister was quick to say that the Northeast with its immense potential and resources is the gateway to the ASEAN countries and the Government is optimistic about opening of weaving and apparel manufacturing plants in this region in the days ahead.

Talking about the handicraft sector in the Barak Valley, Margherita informed that he had had talks with the Minister of Barak Valley Department Kaushik Rai in initiating measures to encourage the weavers in the Valley.