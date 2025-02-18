Union Minister outlines Union Budget's 4 key 'engines' for development in Assam

Guwahati, Feb 18: Union Minister of State for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal, is touring various state capitals to engage with stakeholders and discuss the finer aspects of the Union Budget 2024.

As part of this outreach initiative, he addressed a press conference at the Public Works Department auditorium in Dispur Lastgate, Assam, where he mentioned that the budget serves as a comprehensive roadmap for "Viksit Bharat 2047".

During the interaction, Meghwal reiterated the government’s commitment to inclusive growth and economic expansion, stating that the budget is designed around four key "engines" of development - agriculture, investment, the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, and exports.

Highlighting the objectives of the budget, Meghwal said, "This budget is not merely a financial statement but a vision for a developed India by 2047. It identifies four key engines of growth: agriculture, vital for a nation where many rely on farming; investment—both public and private—in infrastructure, healthcare, and industry; the MSME sector, which drives employment and economic development; and boosting exports to strengthen India’s global trade position.”

He further added that the Centre is keen on receiving feedback from state-level stakeholders and engaging in discussions to ensure the budget’s effective implementation across various regions.

"We are visiting state capitals to take direct feedback from the people, industry representatives, and experts. This is a crucial exercise because development cannot be achieved in isolation—if states prosper, the country prospers," he said.

During his address, Meghwal also underlined the significant financial push that Assam has received in the latest budget. He pointed out that previous allocations for Assam were relatively limited, but the BJP-led government has significantly increased funding for the state.

"Earlier, only ₹10,000 crore was earmarked for Assam. But now, ₹45,000 crore has been allocated solely for Assam’s development. This reflects our commitment to the progress of the Northeast," he stated.

He further noted that the Centre has been investing heavily in Assam and the Northeast, far surpassing the efforts of previous administrations. "The BJP government has focused four to six times more on Assam’s development than the Congress government ever did," he remarked.

Meghwal also highlighted the revival of key industrial projects in the state, particularly the urea factories. "Three urea factories have been revived, and a new Namrup urea factory is in the pipeline, which will significantly contribute to Assam’s industrial and agricultural growth," he said.

He said that the Northeast is experiencing rapid industrial growth and is now part of the evolving 'Industry 4.0' revolution. "We are currently in the era of Industry 4.0, which focuses on automation, artificial intelligence, and advanced manufacturing. Assam and the Northeast will play a crucial role in this transformation," Meghwal said.

Addressing concerns about inflation, Meghwal pointed out that during the previous UPA government, price inflation had reached double digits.

He assured that under the BJP government, inflation has been controlled and prices have been stabilised. "During the UPA era, inflation was consistently in double digits. The BJP has effectively curbed inflation and ensured economic stability," he asserted.

Meghwal also urged stakeholders in Assam to actively participate in discussions and make the most of the opportunities presented by the budget.