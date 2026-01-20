Union minister Jayant Chaudhary reviews skill development programmes in Goalpara

Goalpara, Jan 20: Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education, Jayant Chaudhary, visited Goalpara on Monday to attend and review a series of programmes focused on skill development, entrepreneurship, and overall socio-economic growth in the district.

During his visit, the Union Minister first inspected the integrated farm located within the premises of the District Industries and Commerce Centre.

District commissioner of Goalpara, Prodip Timung, was present during the inspection. The Minister reviewed the scientific methods adopted at the farm for rearing ducks, poultry, goats, various breeds of domesticated birds, and ornamental fish.

Expressing satisfaction over the initiatives, Chaudhary remarked that such scientific and integrated farming practices have immense potential for income generation, and should be expanded further to strengthen rural livelihoods and promote self-employment.

Thereafter, the Union Minister visited the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) under the Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship department of Goalpara district.

He interacted with departmental officials and trainees, and took stock of the overall functioning of the institute. Special discussions were held on the Tata Technologies training unit, where trainees are being imparted hands-on training in advanced technologies, including electronics, modern manufacturing processes, and various components of electric vehicles.

Emphasising the importance of the Skill India Mission, Chaudhary stated that such industry-linked training centres play a crucial role in making the youth job-ready and aligning their skills with emerging market demands.

He highlighted that Goalpara is steadily benefiting from Skill India initiatives through improved training infrastructure, industry partnerships, and enhanced employment opportunities for local youth.

Later, Jayant Chaudhary attended a review meeting on the Aspirational District programme at the conference hall of the district commissioner’s office, which was attended by Prodip Timung along with other senior officials of the district administration.

Goalpara district has been identified as an Aspirational District by the NITI Aayog. Focused efforts are being undertaken in key sectors such as education, agriculture, health and nutrition, social justice, and infrastructure development in the district.

The Union Minister also reviewed the progress of the ongoing works under the Aspirational District programme.

He expressed satisfaction over the developmental initiatives being carried out in the district and advised the administration to accelerate the pace of development to achieve greater outcomes. He emphasised the Prime Minister’s sustained focus on the Northeastern region through policy initiatives and frequent visits, highlighting concerted efforts to boost skill development, economic growth, and inclusive development.

The Minister noted that his visit reflects the Government of India’s commitment to strengthening infrastructure, expanding employment opportunities, and ensuring deeper integration of the Northeast with the national growth story.