Union Home Secy reviews Assam's border row with M'laya & Arunachal

Guwahati, Nov 7: The Central Government is keen on early resolution of the boundary disputes between the states of the North East region, and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the talks between the concerned state governments in this regard.

Official sources told The Assam Tribune that theUnion Home Secretary held a meeting with the Chief Secretaries and other senior officers of Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh to review the progress of settlement of the disputes. The Union Home Secretary said that the Centre is keen on early resolutions of the boundary disputes. He said that the already agreed points should be implemented on the ground as soon as possible and the remaining disputed areas should be settled soon.

Though the Assam government has signed agreements with both Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, it is yet to be implemented on the ground, and some of the disputes are yet to be resolved. The Home Secretary is of the view that if required, assistance from the Survey of India should be taken to resolve the disputes.

During his two-day visit to the state, Mohan also reviewed the progress of implementation of the peace accords with various militant outfits, including the United Liberation Front of Asom (Pro Talk faction), NDFB, DNLA, and Adivasi groups.

Sources said that the Home Secretary called for expediting the process of implementing the accords and rehabilitating the cadres of the outfits.

Sources revealed that altogether 9,022 militants have to be rehabilitated. Barring 678 militants of the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB), all others have been rehabilitated. The militants who laid down arms received Rs 4 lakh each as a rehabilitation grant, and the government also provided them skill training. Some militants have already formed cooperatives and started mechanised farming. On withdrawal of cases, sources said that more than 300 cases, which were not heinous in nature, have been withdrawn and the heinous cases are being examined.





By-

R Dutta Choudhury