Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Assam on April 6: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, March 30: In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Assam on April 6, as announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Chief Minister Sarma confirmed Shah's visit, stating, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam on April 6. We have also discussed with New Delhi, the programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We will come to know the details of the Prime Minister's Assam visit tomorrow or the day after tomorrow."

During his visit, Shah is slated to address two election rallies in Lakhimpur and Hojai, both falling within the Kaziranga parliamentary constituency.

Chief Minister Sarma also shed light on the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) election strategy in the state, noting that the Lok Sabha election in Assam will be conducted in three phases. He highlighted that BJP candidates have already initiated their election campaigns across the state.

