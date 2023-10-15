Union Health Minister set to inaugurate projects in Assam on Oct 16

Guwahati, Oct 15: With an aim to boost the health sector in Assam, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will lay the foundation stone for several health infrastructure projects worth Rs. 121.21 crore in the state on October 16.

The programme will take place at 2 p.m. on Monday in Assam in the presence of Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his gratitude to the Union Health Minister for his strong commitment towards enhancing the health sector in the state.





Hon'ble Health Minister, Thank you for your keen interest towards improving Assam's health sector.



Under Hon'ble PM's leadership, the State is witnessing a transformative change in ensuring proper health care facilities in the remote parts of Assam. https://t.co/ve3H5A59iV — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 15, 2023



