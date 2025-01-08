Union Health Minister launches key projects in Tezpur, Darrang

Guwahati, Jan.8: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda, inaugurated several key healthcare initiatives in Assam on Wednesday - during his visit to the state.

Nadda, accompanied by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sonitpur MP Ranjit Dutta, and Health Minister Ashok Singhal, visited key locations in Tezpur and Darrang, unveiling a series of health infrastructure projects aimed at improving medical services in the region.

In Tezpur, Nadda inaugurated the Library and Informatics Centre at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH).













JP Nadda inaugurating the Library and Informatics Centre of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental (LGBRIMH) in Tezpur on Wednesday. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is also seen in the picture (Source: @JPNadda/ X)

The new facility, which is part of efforts to strengthen mental health services, is expected to enhance academic research and support mental health education.

Chief Minister Sarma praised the central government’s support for the institution, calling it an important step in advancing the capabilities of one of India’s oldest mental health centres.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the event, Nadda highlighted the significance of the institute’s development.

“Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, all proposals for the institution’s growth were approved and would be implemented swiftly,” he said.

The Union Minister also chaired a meeting with the Board of Governors, focusing on strategies to bolster mental health education and services across the region.









Union Minister Nadda (right) with Chief Minister Sarma (centre) inspecting the ongoing works of the Mangaldoi bypass project on Wednesday. (Photo: @CMOffice/X)

In Darrang, Nadda, alongside Chief Minister Sarma, addressed a rally where he announced the establishment of critical care blocks across Assam.

Nadda confirmed that a 50-bed critical care block would be set up at Mangaldai Civil Hospital with funding of Rs 23.75 crore from the Centre.

Sarma revealed that a total of 28 such critical care blocks would be established across Assam to improve healthcare facilities, with the new blocks providing essential services like ICU and paediatric ICU.

Sarma also discussed the expansion of the Namrup Fertiliser Company, a project being closely overseen by Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers, Nadda.

The expansion, aiming to increase fertiliser production to 12 lakh metric tonnes, was highlighted as a significant step toward improving the region’s agricultural sector.

During the rally, Sarma addressed concerns from local residents regarding the need for a medical college in Darrang.

The Chief Minister also announced that the Darrang Medical College would soon be recognised by the Government of Assam, and construction would begin within the next six months.