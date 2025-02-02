Union Budget 2025-26: NDA sees boost for Assam, opposition alleges neglect

Guwahati, Feb 2: The ruling NDA welcomed the Union Budget 2025-26 presented in Parliament on Saturday by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and said it would boost development in Assam, even as the opposition parties alleged that the Budget has ignored the State.

The principal opposition Congress party alleged that the Union Budget has deprived Assam.

"The Union Budget 2025- 26 is another example of the NDA government's step- motherly treatment of Assam. They talk about the Act East Policy. They talk about Assam and the North East. They say 'A' for Assam. But in practice, they never show any concern for Assam and the needs of our State.

In such a long Budget speech, Assam is mentioned only once. So much still needs to be done for the development of railway infrastructure in Assam. There are a lot of prospects for the development of the tourism sector in the State. A lot needs to be done for the growth of the industrial sector in Assam. There is no mention of Assam's flood and erosion problem. The people of the State have been demanding for long that Assam's flood and erosion should be declared a national problem. There is no mention of any of these things in the Budget speech of the Union Finance Minister. The Union Budget has deprived Assam. The BJP is only interested in securing votes from the people of Assam," Bora said.

He, however, welcomed the announcement regarding income tax slabs.

"No doubt the salaried section, pensioners, and the middle class will benefit. We welcome it. At the same time, there is nothing specific in the Budget for the poor, low-income group, and downtrodden segments, including the farmers," Ripun Bora.

CPI Assam State council secretary Kanak Gogoi also expressed disappointment about the Union Budget.

"There is nothing specific in the Union Budget for Assam. There is no mention of the flood and erosion problem of Assam. There is nothing for the revival of the tea sector. And overall, the allotment for crucial sectors like education and health is very low," he said.

AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal expressed disappointment over the lack of mention of Assam's flood and erosion problem in the Union Budget.

"The Union Budget for 2025-26 has been presented full of promises as it has been the habit of this government but it fails when it comes to implementation. This Budget has been prepared to focus on the Delhi and Bihar State elections. Various schemes and projects were announced for these states while others were ignored," Ajmal said.

He, however, welcomed the Budget announcement regarding the revision of the income tax slabs.

"I also welcome the announcement regarding the setting up of a new urea plant at the premises of Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Ltd (BVFCL) in Namrup with a capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonne per year and also reopening of three dormant fertilizer plants. I hope this would not be merely a promise as various plants were abandoned for several years," Ajmal added.

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) criticized Sitharaman for her announcement regarding a new unit at the Namrup Fertilizer Plant, questioning the sincerity of the proposal due to the lack of budgetary allocation.

He pointed out that a Budget speech is meant to allocate funds, but the Finance Minister made no such provision for the fourth unit at Namrup.

Gogoi further criticised the Union Budget calling it "disappointing, unoriginal, and failing to address the economic concerns of ordinary Indians".

"The Budget exposes the worsening economic distress in the country, as the government lacks concrete policies to strengthen financial stability," he said.

By

Staff Reporter