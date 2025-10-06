Unified Pension Scheme cleared in Assam; govt employees can now choose UPS or NPS

Guwahati, Oct 6: The Assam Cabinet has approved the implementation of the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) for state government employees, aligning with the Centre’s initiative to merge various pension systems into a single, streamlined structure for better management and benefits.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, announcing the decision on Monday, said, “We all know that the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and the New Pension Scheme (NPS) have been key topics of discussion among government employees. The Centre has now combined the OPS and NPS under one umbrella; the Unified Pension Scheme. Four states have already adopted it, and today Assam joins them.”

Sarma added that the new scheme would help put an end to the long-standing debate over OPS and NPS.

Under the UPS, employees with 25 years of service will be eligible for pension benefits similar to the OPS, while those completing 10 years of service will receive a pension along with Dearness Allowance (DA) and other benefits.

“For new recruits who wish to remain under NPS, they will continue to enjoy higher benefits in that system. However, both options will be open for employees, and they can choose accordingly. Under UPS, employees will get a guaranteed pension, much like under the OPS,” the Chief Minister said.

The government has given employees one year to decide which scheme they wish to opt for.

“Within a year, employees can choose the scheme that suits them best. This will finally end the long-standing debate between the old and new pension systems,” Sarma added.

The Unified Pension Scheme, introduced by the Central Government on August 24, 2024, came into effect from April 1, 2025.

It guarantees a pension amounting to 50% of the average basic pay drawn during the last 12 months of service for employees with at least 25 years of employment. Those with a minimum of 10 years of service will be entitled to a minimum pension of Rs 10,000 per month upon retirement.

In the event of a pensioner’s death, 60% of the pension amount received before their demise will be provided to their family as family pension.