Unidentified woman’s body found at Jorhat’s SC Students’ Union office, foul play suspected

Jorhat, Feb 11: The discovery of an unidentified semi-naked body at the All Scheduled Caste Students' Union office in Jorhat has sparked widespread concern across the area.

The body, believed to be that of a woman aged between 30 and 35, bore visible injury marks on her nose and face, raising serious suspicions of both rape and murder.

The dead body was discovered this morning at around 9 am by workers arriving at the site, where the old Union office building is being demolished for new construction.

“This is a deeply disturbing case. We suspect foul play, though the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination,” a police official investigating the incident, told The Assam Tribune.

The All Scheduled Caste Students' Union office is in the process of being demolished for reconstruction.

An official from the Union clarified that the woman found was not connected to their organisation.

“This office is being demolished for reconstruction. The woman found here was not associated with our organisation in any way. Her identity is still unknown, and we are awaiting further investigation,” the official stated.

The official also raised concerns about the security vulnerabilities of the premises, given that construction work had left the site open and unguarded.

“There were no security personnel on site, which we believe may have contributed to this tragic incident. Following discussions with the district administration, plans are in motion to build boundary walls to improve security at the site,” he added.

Till the time of writing this report, the woman remains unidentified and authorities are awaiting the results of the post-mortem.