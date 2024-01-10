Unidentified users attempt to hack Assam CM’s FB account; probe underway

Guwahati, Jan 10: Amid the rise in cyber crimes, a few unidentified users attempted to hack the Facebook account of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

This was informed by the chief minister adding that “hacker might be operating from Pakistan.”

Taking to his personal X handle, he said, “Unknown hackers made an attempt to hack my Facebook account this evening. Preliminary information suggests the hacker might be operating from Pakistan.”

He further informed that an investigation to identify the perpetrators is underway.

Unknown hackers made an attempt to hack my Facebook account this evening. Preliminary information suggests the hacker might be operating from Pakistan.



Investigation is underway to identify the perpetrators. @DGPAssamPolice @assampolice pic.twitter.com/QCbENvhEJm — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 9, 2024



