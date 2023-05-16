Unidentified miscreants kill Assam youth in Bihar

Guwahati, May 16: In yet another tragic incident a youth from Assam’ Gohpur was killed in Bihar’s Kishanganj by unidentified miscreants, as per reports on Monday.

The youth identified as Babul Baruah was on his way to his hometown from Gujarat via train.

Before being killed the deceased called his wife and informed that he is being attacked by few miscreants.

Following the incident, Babul’s wife lodged a complaint and later police contacted Kishanganj Police to let them know about the incident.

Later the Officer-in-charge of Kishanganj asked the family members to reach Kishanganj in order to take the body to perform last rites.