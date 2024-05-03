Unidentified man found dead in Assam’s Mariani

Jorhat, May 3: A shocking incident unfolded in Mariani, under Assam’s Jorhat district, following the discovery of a half-naked body of a man, sending shockwaves in the locality.

According to initial information, the body was found on the roadside in the Duklingia area in a half-naked state.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained till the filing of this report.

The locals suspect that the man might have been killed by some miscreants who later dumped his body in the spot.

Meanwhile, the police arrived at the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter.











