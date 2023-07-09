85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Unidentified dead body recovered in Brahmaputra River

By The Assam Tribune
Unidentified dead body recovered in Brahmaputra River
Photo: IANS (Representational image)

Guwahati, July 9: An unidentified dead body has been recovered after it was flowing over the Brahmaputra River in Assam on Sunday.

Reportedly, the body, which belonged to a man, might have been swept away from a distant location.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the body and sent it for the post-mortem reports.

Meanwhile, another unidentified body of a woman was found in the Burigang drain at Japorihuri in Biswanath district of Assam during the early hours of Sunday.

The body was recovered by a fisherman and was immediately reported to the authorities.

Forensic examinations and inquiries are underway to determine the identity of the deceased and unravel the mystery behind the incident.

The Assam Tribune


The Assam Tribune


