Unidentified dead body recovered in Brahmaputra River

Guwahati, July 9: An unidentified dead body has been recovered after it was flowing over the Brahmaputra River in Assam on Sunday.

Reportedly, the body, which belonged to a man, might have been swept away from a distant location.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the body and sent it for the post-mortem reports.

Meanwhile, another unidentified body of a woman was found in the Burigang drain at Japorihuri in Biswanath district of Assam during the early hours of Sunday.

The body was recovered by a fisherman and was immediately reported to the authorities.

Forensic examinations and inquiries are underway to determine the identity of the deceased and unravel the mystery behind the incident.