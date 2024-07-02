Unidentified assailants stab businessman to death in Bajali

Bajali, July 2: In a shocking incident, a 33-year-old businessman was reportedly stabbed to death in the Bajali district of Assam.

The incident took place in Dhunarpur, where unknown assailants attacked the businessman identified as Ibrahim Ali with a sharp weapon.

The assault occurred while Ibrahim was returning home with his mother from a nearby ware house, just 100 metres away from their residence.

Ibrahim’s mother, Shahera Khatun, was also seriously injured in the attack. Despite efforts to get Ibrahim to Swahid Mandan Rowta Civil Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, the Bajali Police have initiated an investigation to catch the perpetrators and uncover the motive behind the attack.