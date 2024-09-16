Undignified frisking allegation rocks ADR exam: Assam CM to draft new SOP, directs inquiry

Guwahati, Sept 16: The Assam government is drafting a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the frisking of candidates ahead of the next round of Assam Direct Recruitment Examinations (ADRE) on September 29.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, responding to a complaint by an ADRE candidate regarding inappropriate physical frisking by female security personnel at an exam centre, stated that the SOP must be prepared in line with relevant court judgments and guidelines from the Women’s Commission.

“We must ensure that the decency and dignity of our female candidates are upheld at all times. Therefore, a proper SOP should be developed, considering the relevant judgments from the Hon’ble Courts and the guidelines from the Women’s Commission regarding searches involving women. This must be circulated before the next round of examinations," he posted on social media, on Monday.

The Chief Minister also ordered an inquiry into the candidate’s allegations, emphasising that such incidents are “non-negotiable”.

The order follows an accusation of inappropriate physical frisking carried out by female security personnel at Swahid Smriti Senior Secondary School, Belsor, during Sunday’s ADRE exams.

A candidate from Nalbari, identified as Nabanita Sarma, accused the security staff of inappropriate touching during the frisking process before entering the school premises to sit for the exams.

In a lengthy social media post on Sunday, Sarma described her traumatic experience at the examination venue.

"When I entered the premises, there was a security check in place with two women assigned to inspect the female candidates. However, the manner in which they touched my body was completely inappropriate and unacceptable," she wrote.

Sarma further stated that the female security personnel "even checked undergarments during the inspection."

The allegation has cast a shadow over the claims of an incident-free ADRE examination in the state.

In ordering the inquiry into the candidate’s complaint, the Chief Minister stated, "I spoke with the DGP, Assam, @gpsinghips, and instructed him to investigate the incident where a female student alleged that a lady constable searched her private parts before she entered the examination hall. For me, the dignity and respect of our mothers and sisters are of utmost importance and non-negotiable," he wrote on social media.

The Chief Minister also mentioned an incident in North Lakhimpur, in which “cheating material was recovered from the inner garment of a girl student”.

Meanwhile, following the Chief Minister's directives, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh ordered the Range DIG to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

“Since the Range DIG Central Western Range, as well as the District Commissioner and District Superintendent of Police of Nalbari, are all women, the factual position will be known in quick time for further action,” he posted on social media.