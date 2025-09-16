Undercover IAS officer exposes corruption in Silchar Sadar Circle; two suspended

Silchar, Sept 16: In a carefully executed undercover operation, a newly appointed IAS probationer exposed a bribery racket inside the Silchar Sadar Circle Office, leading to the immediate suspension of two officials.

The officials have been identified as Krishna Barman and Mehjabin Rahman Mazumdar.

“People from distant villages are being exploited this way, threatened and humiliated for not paying extra money. Many complaints never reach us owing to lack of surveillance systems. I followed the orders of DC Cachar as I felt the sting was necessary to uncover the truth,” Ashish Unhale, the probationary IAS office, told The Assam Tribune, on Tuesday.

Following the investigation, a report has been submitted to the District Magistrate and both officials were suspended while a departmental enquiry is pending.

"They now face charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act and other legal provisions," Unhale added.

For months, residents visiting the Sadar Circle Office to pay their revenue dues (khajna) had complained that officials were demanding extra money to process routine documents.

Acting swiftly, District Commissioner Mridul Yadav assigned probationary IAS officer Unhale to investigate the matter firsthand.

On September 11, Unhale posed as a common applicant and joined the queue at the Circle Office. Earlier that day, a person attempting to pay a land tax of Rs 990 was asked for nearly Rs 1,400 by two officials accused of the corrupt practice.

When questioned, the duo cited “court expenses” but could not produce any receipts. The entire encounter was secretly recorded by the IAS probationer on his phone.

When he refused to pay the inflated amount, the officials reportedly turned hostile—until Unhale revealed his true identity. By then, the evidence had already been documented and secured.

“This crackdown is a warning to all public servants. Corruption thrives in the absence of accountability. We are committed to ensuring that citizens’ rights are protected,” Unhale said.

When approached, District Magistrate Yadav said the action was based on a specific complaint alleging foul play.

“The accused officials were caught red-handed and have been sent on suspension. Our message is clear—no government official should harass or misguide common people,” the DC maintained.

The incident has ignited public outrage and renewed calls for stronger safeguards to prevent abuse of power, particularly in government offices.