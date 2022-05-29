Under the BJP regime, NE has become one: Manipur CM

Silchar, May 29: Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh, on Sunday said that with the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) forming government and being part of the alliance in North East, the whole of the region has become one.

Addressing the Manipuris at the All Assam Manipuri People's Convention 2022 organised by the All Assam Manipuri Youths' Association(AAMYA) at the Rajiv Bhawan here Singh said, "Since the BJP coming into power, North East has become one. Historically we have been together and hence we have come to strengthen the spirit of oneness. India is making great progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Being a resident of Assam, Manipuris must be loyal to the State Government and be loyal to the country. Whatever problems Manipuri people face in Assam, they must convey through me. Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has been a wonderful leader and a great friend of mine. We shall discuss and find solutions to the issues. We have placed a demand to the Assam Government for granting special status to the minority Manipuris in Assam. Also we are looking for suitable land to construct Manipur Bhawan in Silchar for which not less than Rs 10 crore will be utilised."

On being asked about his take on the war against Drugs in Manipur, the Chief Minister said that the efforts to wipe out drugs from Manipur started back in 2018 and under the BJP Government 2.0 in the state, steps will be taken to check and win the war by stopping the drug peddlers within Manipur and not letting them to enter Assam by any means. Responding to the question on the people belonging to Rohingya community reportedly entering into India, the Chief Minister said "the Ministry of External Affairs Government of India will initiate talks with Government of Myanmar on the issue."