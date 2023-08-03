85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Uncle stabs 7-yr-old nephew with trident in Assam

By The Assam Tribune
Uncle stabs 7-yr-old nephew with trident in Assam
Representational image

Guwahati, August 3: In a heinous incident, a seven-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed with a trident by his maternal uncle in Tinsukia district of Assam on Thursday.

Reportedly, the minor was repeatedly stabbed by the trident in Phillobari village located in Margherita subdivision in the district.

Meanwhile, the accused uncle identified as Krishna Boraik absconded following the incident.

The reason behind the alleged murder is yet to be established.

The Assam Tribune


