Umrangso rape & murder: Five held, Dimasa students' body calls for swift justice

Haflong, Aug 18: The Dimasa Students’ Union (DSU) has issued a strong condemnation of the brutal gang-rape and murder of Sabina Engtipi, a 48-year-old resident of Umrangso.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage across the district, with the DSU demanding swift justice and awarding of capital punishment to the accused persons.

According to reports, five individuals have been apprehended in connection with the heinous crime. The accused persons have been identified as Stephen Hanse (Umrangso), Rabindra Rana (Nepal), Abdul Rahman (Barpeta), Satya Acharjee (Lanka), and Ayon Choudhary (Madhya Pradesh). All five accused are reported to be workers of the L&T construction company.

In a statement issued by its general secretary Pramith Sengyung, the DSU expressed deep shock and grief over the incident, calling it a “barbaric crime that has shaken the conscience of our people”.

The student union has put forth four demands for the State government and the district administration to fulfil – fast-track investigation and trial to ensure swift justice; adequate compensation for the bereaved family; fixing of accountability on the L&T construction company for the actions of its employees; and strengthening of law and order in Umrangso and across Dima Hasao to protect women’s safety and dignity.

The DSU emphasised that such “sickening acts of violence” will not be tolerated in the peaceful hill district and called for the harshest punishment under the law – capital punishment – to serve as a deterrent against future crimes.

The student union has also appealed to civil society, various organisations, and citizens to unite in demanding justice for Sabina Engtipi. “Justice for Sabina Engtipi is justice for every daughter of Dima Hasao,” the statement concluded.

The incident has reignited conversations around women’s safety, corporate accountability, and the urgent need for systemic reforms in the region.

By

Correspondent